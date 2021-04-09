Farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccines during on-site clinic

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) - On Friday, farmworkers in St. Paul received their COVID-19 vaccines during an on-site clinic.
Pedro Delacerda's been working for Coleman Agriculture for 36 years.
He was one of roughly 100 people who received their vaccines on Friday.
"I am very glad to receive the vaccine because we are always afraid," Delacerda said.
It's a clinic that came to the workers.
"I've been talking to a lot of the coworkers and they feel good about doing that," Delacerda said. "It's nice that we have these people to give the vaccine close to our work."
"Over the last year or so we've had 300 employees working here we probably had 20, 25 cases of COVID and none of them you know have gone hospitalized anyway," Coleman Agriculture President, David Henze said. "So we're fortunate in that aspect, now with the vaccine available we want all of our employees to get it."
Henze says the company is encouraging all workers to get the vaccine and making it an easy process for them as well.
He says they all received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.
"Some of them may not have computers or don't have that access so we thought hey let's bring it to the employees," Henze said.
The vaccine clinic was run in partnership with Legacy Health.
Organizers say family members of employees can also get the vaccine and there are interpreters if needed as well.
"The farmworker community they work hard, it's time for them to take time off to come to a place, there are often language barriers so being able to make the vaccine available really without any barriers is really significant," Legacy Health's Interim Clinical Vice President of Population Health, Dr. Nick Kashey said.
Henze says the company is holding another vaccine clinic for its employees and their families on Monday in Independence.
