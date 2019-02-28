BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after police say a father and son duo caught them in the act breaking into vehicles in the Beaverton area.
Sean Rubbert, 18, told FOX 12 it was around 2:30 a.m. when he noticed something unusual outside his Southwest Finch Avenue home.
“I heard a car pull up and down there and so I was just kind of watching it to make sure, because, I don’t know – it’s kind of a weird time for a car to pull up," said Sean.
Already on alert about vehicle break-ins his neighbor had told him about just days ago, Sean said he had a feeling what was about to happen to his dad's black pickup parked in their driveway.
“I was in my room and about 5 minutes later, it got lit up because the lights on the back of the truck came on when he opened the door. I peaked over and saw the door open and him leaned in, so I ran down, got my dad," said Sean.
Still in his pajamas, Steve Rubbert said he grabbed his keys and his phone, and then adrenaline took over.
"I pulled out, went behind his car, took a picture of his license plate and was on the phone with 911," said Steve.
Steve said he followed the suspect, who was driving a gold Saturn, until police arrived.
"He didn't want to get out of his car, and when the officer started to get out of his car, he started to drive away again - cops had to get back in - kind of chase him down again, have another cop block him in," Steve told FOX 12.
Police said the Rubbert's caught one of two Portland men suspected of targeting unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood. The suspect driving the Saturn was identified as Thai Gurule.
Officers searched the Saturn a found stolen property inside. Police said officers also found a wallet that belonged to the other suspect.
Officers found the second suspect nearby and told him they had his wallet. The suspect, identified as Joshua Scott, was carrying stolen items, including a gaming system, a hat, and multiple credit cards that belonged to other people.
Police said Scott confessed to being part of the car prowling operation.
Scott was arrested on charges of identity theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and second-degree theft.
Gurule was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Police said they have identified three victims that had been targeted, but believe there may be more victims based on how much stuff they recovered.
Anyone who lives in the area and had stuff stolen overnight and think they might have been on of the victims, please contact Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.
