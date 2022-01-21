PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly hit and run crash along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, which has caused a temporary shutdown of Southeast McLoughlin between the Ross Island Bridge and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue.

Central Precinct officers first responded at 11:31 p.m. Thursday to a report of a serious crash on Southeast McLoughlin and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved.

According to the PPB, one vehicle occupant was dead on arrival and another occupant was in serious condition.

The other car involved in the crash was empty with witnesses telling officers multiple people ran from the scene before police were called.

The Portland Major Crash Team is investigating with Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard between the Ross Island Bridge and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue closed until further notice.

PPB asks if anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-18796, or call (503) 823-2103.

This story is developing and will be updated.