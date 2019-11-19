LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday for intentionally hurting his infant son, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
Jesse Wayne Christensen was arrested without incident in Lebanon and faces charges including assault in the third degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree.
According to investigators, Christensen caused non-life-threatening injuries to his 5-week-old son. The child was taken to Randall Children's Hospital for treatment and evaluation after the incident was reported to Lebanon police Nov. 17 around 8 p.m.
Christensen was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Detectives continue to investigate but are not aware of any other victims at this time.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
