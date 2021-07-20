MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man and his 7-year-old daughter died after they were pulled from the Sandy River at Dabney State Park in Corbett Tuesday evening.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call at 8:23 p.m. about two swimmers in distress. It was reported a 7-year-old girl was floating down the river when her floating device overturned. When that happened, her father went to rescue her. MCSO said neither of them came up to the surface.

MCSO said within 10 minutes of getting the initial 911 call, first responders arrived at the scene and pulled the man from the water. He was unconscious at the time. An hour later, the girl was found in the water. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The victims have not been identified.

This sad incident marks the third major water rescue call in July for MCSO, and the deaths are the third and fourth drownings on the Sandy River this month. On July 3, a 21-year-old swimmer drowned at Dabney State Park. On July 10, a 33-year-old swimmer died after being rescued at Oxbow Regional Park.

According to the sheriff's office, all the drownings had this in common: none of the victims were wearing life jackets. MCSO urges the community to, if possible, swim in water near a lifeguard and to wear a life jacket when swimming or boating.