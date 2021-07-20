MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Rescue crews say a father and daughter had to be pulled from the Sandy River at Dabney State Park in Multnomah County on Tuesday evening. They were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this point.
Deputies say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. about two missing swimmers. One was a 7-year-old girl who was floating down the river when her float overturned, that’s when her father went to rescue her and neither of them came up to the surface.
Deputies say within ten minutes of getting that first 911 call first responders were able to get to the scene and pull the man from the water who was unconscious at the time. An hour later the little girl was found in the water.
At this point deputies don’t believe either of them were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. Since the start of July there have been two drownings in the Sandy River. First responders say the river is especially dangerous this time of the year because of glacial runoff and the rocky bottom.
