PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A father and son are facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in northeast Portland earlier this year.
Horace Atchison, 46, and his son, Demetrius Atchison, 26, are accused of killing Tylone Tolliver, 25, near Northeast Russell Street and Northeast Rodney Avenue.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation started July 28 when police found Tolliver lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Medical crews responded, but he died on scene, the attorney’s office says.
Horace was arrested Aug. 7 in King County, Washington on a court-authorized warrant and extradited to Oregon. Demetrius was arrested Aug. 27 and, along with his dad, was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Demetrius was booked into jail on a probation violation detainer and faces one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree. Horace faces one count of murder with a firearm, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree.
Tolliver’s sister, Leslie Garth, said her younger brother leaves behind two children and a large extended family.
“My brother was loud, loving – sometimes a little crazy, but a fun person to be around,” Garth said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The father looks way older than 46
