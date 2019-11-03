Father arrested, accused of abandoning 5-year-old in Douglas Co. park

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A Roseburg man is facing charges after deputies say he abandoned a child in a Douglas County park on Sunday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, just after 3:50 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a 5-year-old child who had been left at River Forks Park.
Deputies responded and learned that a father had been trying to give away another child, a 10-month-old infant. Deputies say he then left in his vehicle with the infant, abandoning the 5-year-old in the park.
Officers from various agencies as well as search and rescue were dispatched to help locate the suspect’s vehicle and the infant. An initial responding deputy safely recovered the 5-year-old at the park.
At about 6:20 p.m., the suspect and infant were located at a home in the 1200 block of Northwest Hicks Street in Roseburg.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Bryant Noe Garcia. He was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of child abandonment, a Class C felony, and child neglect II, a Class A misdemeanor.
Deputies say the children were not injured and have been reunited with their mother.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
