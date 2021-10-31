VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his two-year-child early Sunday morning, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of threats to a child. A woman said the father of her two-year-old child had picked up the child earlier in the evening. The man called several hours later making threats to harm the child. Police sent out information to try to locate the suspect’s car.

Police: Mom charged after throwing 2 young kids off bridge into lake, killing 1 of them A Shreveport mother is accused of tossing her two young children from a bridge into Cross Lake, killing one and injuring the other.

VPD made verbal contact with the suspect, who agreed to turn himself in. At about 4:15 a.m., police arrested the suspect at Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Northeast 57th Avenue. The child was found dead.

Police said it is believed the homicide took place in Gresham, Ore. VPD and Gresham police are investigating. Gresham police confirmed a crime scene at the parking lot of Winco on Southeast First Street is related to the homicide.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information becomes available.