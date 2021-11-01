VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A man has been arrested for the murder of his two-year-child early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Vancouver police said just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of threats to a child. A woman said the father of her two-year-old child had picked up the child earlier in the evening. The man called several hours later making threats to harm the child. Police sent out information to try to locate the suspect’s car.

Police: Mom charged after throwing 2 young kids off bridge into lake, killing 1 of them A Shreveport mother is accused of tossing her two young children from a bridge into Cross Lake, killing one and injuring the other.

VPD made verbal contact with the suspect, who agreed to turn himself in. At about 4:15 a.m., police arrested the suspect at Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Northeast 57th Avenue. The child was found dead.

On Monday, police said the suspect who was arrested is 31-year-old Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said it has been determined the homicide occurred in Portland. PPB homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Mike Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov.

On Sunday, Gresham police confirmed a crime scene at the parking lot of Winco on Southeast First Street is related to the homicide.

Police have not released the name of the victim.