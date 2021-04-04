MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 72-year-old Silverton man was arrested for multiple charges, including allegedly shooting his son on Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
At 7:23 p.m., a hospital in Marion County notified the sheriff’s office that a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds had arrived. Deputies later learned that the shooting had happened at a rural property on Bridge Creek Road Southeast near Silverton.
Deputies arrived to the property and arrested Willie Madewell, the father of the victim. He peacefully surrendered.
Madewell was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.
