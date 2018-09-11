MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - Family and friends are holding out hope that a father hit by a driver while walking down a street in Monmouth Friday morning will recover.
Santiago Amaya–a husband and father to three kids–was struck by a car and lay on the side of the road for more than an hour after he was hit, according to his family.
The Statesman Journal reports officers responded to the 1100 block of Main Street East around 6:30 a.m. and found the 31-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Amaya was transported to Salem hospital, where staff say he is now in critical condition. On a GoFundMe page, family members say he is on life support.
Well-wishers gathered at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in his honor.
Monmouth police say they are still evaluating whether the driver who hit Amaya will face any charges.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.