Father identified after being swept into ocean with 2 children on Oregon Coast

FALCON COVE, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police on Sunday identified the father who was swept into the ocean along with his two children after a strong wave hit them on the Oregon Coast Saturday.
OSP identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles from Portland.
Crews responded to the Falcon Cove area Saturday afternoon. Falcon Cove is near the county line of Clatsop County and Tillamook County, south of Cannon Beach.
OSP says Stiles was holding his two children – a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – on the shore when they were all swept into the ocean by a wave.
Police arrived to find Stiles struggling to get to shore and the girl further out in the ocean.
Stiles and the girl were rescued, while crews searched for the second child.
Crews suspended their search Saturday at sunset. The boy has not been located.
The Coast Guard on Sunday morning said there were no plans to search.
OSP said Stiles and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, where the girl later died. Stiles is expected to survive.
