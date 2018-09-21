PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The father of a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Fernhill Park earlier this year is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire at Fernhill Park, located at 6010 Northeast 37th Avenue, at around 9:32 p.m. on Jan. 8.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Cody Bennett Oller on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Oller died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.
No suspect information is available iN this case.
Police said Oller's father has pledged a reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Oller's death. Police also said people with information must contact the detective directly to be considered for the reward.
Anyone with information about Oller's death is asked to call Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers Of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
