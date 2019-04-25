(KPTV) - A bill to reform Oregon’s juvenile justice system is sparking heated debates between lawmakers and district attorneys statewide.
Supporters hope it will give minors convicted of crimes, the chance to be rehabilitated. But, critics say, Senate Bill 1008 would instead create serious public safety issues.
On Wednesday, the Oregon House Committee on Judiciary held a public hearing, listening to arguments on both sides.
According to many opponents who testified during that hearing, the issue revolves around measure 11 crimes, or those with mandatory minimum sentences because of their violent nature.
They said this bill could reduce these sentences for juveniles.
One of the its strongest opponents is Rich Jones, whose daughter Nicole Laube, was murdered by 17-year-old Jaime Tinoco in 2014.
Five years after she was killed, Jones said he still struggles to speak of the crime he describes as heinous.
“His intent wasn't simply to murder her,” according to Jones. “His intent was to murder her, but to rape her while she died.”
One month after killing Nicole, Tinoco would brutally rape another woman at Autzen stadium in Eugene, while under the custody of the Washington county juvenile department.
Because these were violent crimes, or measure 11 crimes, Tinoco was charged as an adult and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Now, Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would change the way juvenile cases like Tinoco’s are handled, according to numerous district attorneys throughout Oregon.
“The will of the jury is no longer considered.” Jones said. “Now, this is going to be up to a parole board to decide whether, after 15 years, this person can go free.”
SB 1008 would also cancel mandatory adult prosecution for juvenile offenders between 15 and 17 years old who commit measure 11 crimes.
According to Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton these include: murder, rape, sodomy, kidnapping, violent assaults and violent robberies.
“Before we talk about sending even more dangerous juveniles to the system, we need to beef it up and look for smart ways that we can take a chance on some of these juveniles but not jeopardize other children,” Barton told FOX 12.
According to him, juvenile courts have never been equipped to safely deal with perpetrators of violent, measure 11 crimes.
District Attorney Barton said he agrees some youth deserve the chance to be rehabilitated but disagrees with what, he calls, this “one-size-fits-all policy.”
During Wednesday’s public, many testified in support of the bill.
One speaker said, “passage of this bill will be a marker of Oregon’s progress.”
Oregon Senate Democrats, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with numerous other civil rights groups defended SB 1008.
Senator Jacki Winters even released this statement, saying in part, “We need a public safety system that holds youth accountable for crimes, but just as importantly ensures they can grow and change for the better.”
As a pastor, Jones said he believes in second chances and forgiveness.
“I did offer him forgiveness,” Jones told FOX 12. “But, there are still consequences. He has breached the trust of our society and should not walk free.”
Jones said the possibility of parole after 15 years is an affront to families that could someday become victims of measure 11 crimes.
SB 1008 already passed in the senate. It will now move to the house for a vote.
