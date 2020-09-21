(KPTV) - The Oregon sports community lost a pillar of history with the passing of Tom Jernstedt earlier this month at the age of 75.
Known as “The Father of the Final Four,” Jernstedt spent nearly four decades with the NCAA crafting what people now know as March Madness for men’s and women’s basketball.
Jernstedt was a four-sport star and student body president at Yamhill-Carlton High School in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s.
The Tigers’ leader from the Class of ’63 went on to be Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer.
“How can a guy that was a reserve quarterback at the University of Oregon, and came from a town of 1,060 people, raise to this kind of a level that is just actually astonishing when you think about what he did,” said Larry Hermo, baseball coach at Yamhill-Carlton High School from 1962-67.
Hermo was Jernstedt’s baseball coach for the big lefty’s junior and senior years at Yamhill-Carlton.
“His first year of my high school coaching, he threw four no-hitters,” Hermo said.
Hermo, eight years Jernstedt’s elder, was floored to learn of his passing in Florida after connecting on the phone to swap old Tiger tales just three days prior.
“Life is no guarantee, so he was just a sweetheart of a guy. Just an absolute sweetheart,” said Hermo.
Hermo went into the Oregon Coaching Hall of Fame the same year his star from Rex Putnam High School and fellow Linfield man, Scott Brosius, was named World Series MVP with the New York Yankees.
“It was a pleasure coaching Tom and Scott,” Hermo said. “They were both just good human beings, good kids.”
Jernstedt was enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2017 for his career-long contributions to college basketball as he made it big away from the field and homecoming court well before crafting the modern day “big dance.”
“He got before the student body and it was the cutest little thing I’ve ever seen. He told all of the students to stand up, they stood up. Then he says, ‘alright, turn around, face the back, face the right, alright, sit down.’ That’s leadership. That’s leadership,” said Hermo.
After a short time in the athletic department of his alma mater at the University of Oregon, it was 38 years with the NCAA as director of events then executive vice president, paving the way on the road to the Final Four.
“The first Final Four that he put on, he had signed a contract with CBS for a million dollars,” Hermo said, “The last contract he signed with CBS and TBS was a billion!”
More than $10 billion to be exact. It was Hermo’s pitch perfect three-year campaign for Jernstedt to be inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, which will finally happen during a virtual induction later this month.
“He thanked me very much for what I did. I said, ‘Tom, I am trying for a third time and I hope it’s a charm,’ and it was, he is going to be in,” said Hermo. “It was an honor for our state and it’s an honor for Yamhill-Carlton and it’s an honor actually for the United States for what he did.”
After pushing for years to get his former player and friend in the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Hermo is now out to campaign for the new gym at Yamhill-Carlton High School to be named in honor of Jernstedt.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.