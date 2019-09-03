PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman in the Montavilla neighborhood was shot Monday night and the victim's father said the woman did not survive.
It's the fifth shooting in that area, this week alone.
Charles Tracy told FOX 12 his daughter and 15-year-old granddaughter were playing at Berrydale Park Monday night when someone told them to keep the noise down.
He said things just escalated from there.
"One guy followed her home,” Tracy said. "He got started shooting right over here and hit her right in her upper stomach. Hit my truck. Hit the trailer and hit the man's house across the street three times.”
Tracy has lived on Southeast Main since 1985, watching his peaceful Montavilla neighborhood transform.
He said in recent years crime has gone up and his daughter was the victim of the latest shooting.
Tracy’s daughter, Denise Elliot, had just gotten back home from playing with her daughter at a nearby park, according to her dad, when a man shot her in front of their house.
By the time Tracy could rush to his daughter, he said she'd lost her pulse.
He said his granddaughter saw a car pick the shooter up, according to Tracy, and they left the scene.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
“When they get caught, I hope they do the same thing to them,” He said. "Especially when a man shoots a woman who has no weapon and got her daughter standing beside her."
Police have not released a description of the suspects or the car they drove off in.
Officer said it's one of a rash of shootings in Montavilla they're currently investigating and for that reason, they can't release too much information.
