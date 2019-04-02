PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fluorescent yellow mini bike was stolen from a home in northeast Portland.
This isn't any ordinary bike, it's really special to the father and son who own it.
Reuben Henry said around 2:30 Tuesday morning he heard the bike running in his backyard.
When he looked outside, he realized someone had cut the cable lock off the bike and took off.
The mini bike is from the 1960's and Rueben and his son Chance spent a lot of time customizing it themselves.
“It's so annoying, why would you do that? Someone has worked so hard on creating a fun project for our family,” Chance said.
"It’s really hard because when somebody gets in your yard you just feel like your privacy is interrupted or it makes my anxiety go to 10,” Rueben said.
If you've seen the bike or know where it is please call police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.