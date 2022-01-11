PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Public School District has announced the Faubion campus is shifting temporarily to distanced learning following a rise in COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Monday, PPS said the temporary campus closure would begin Tuesday and continue through at least Friday with a potential for distanced learning to be extended “due to a significant increase in the number of COVID-related absences for both students and staff.”

The Faubion campus closure follows a long string of Portland metro schools returning to distanced learning Monday.

PPS announced Sunday both the Ockley Green campus and Roosevelt High School would be closed beginning Monday. Other PPS classrooms currently in distanced learning include Cleveland and McDaniel high school campuses. All four schools are closed through Friday.

Although PPS has resisted closing all schools simultaneously, other Portland metro schools are pulling the plug. At Parkrose School District, all classrooms are closed until Jan. 21.

Other local closures include Hillsboro School District’s Indian Hills Elementary and Tigard-Tualatin School District’s Durham Elementary.