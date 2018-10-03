PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews responded to a sewer spill along a northeast Portland road near a bike path Wednesday.
According to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, the leak in the 4300 block of Northeast Marine Drive occurred around 7 a.m. and was caused by a valve failure.
The bureau did provide a size estimate for the leak.
Sewage from the spill collected in a field along the roadway and did not impact traffic on the road or bike path.
Crews stopped the flow of sewage around 9:15 a.m. and remained on scene to continue cleanup efforts.
The bureau says a certain amount of sewage is soaking into the ground. Crews have placed warning signs for residents in the area. The signs will remain in place for several days.
Bureau officials are investigating and determining necessary repairs.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
