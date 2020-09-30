(KPTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Oregon is asking for the public's help identifying an unknown man who may have information linked to an investigation.
The FBI said critical information that the man, who is being referred to as "John Doe 42", may have pertains to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
According to the FBI, video of the unidentified man shown with a child is believed to have been produced prior to Oct. 2015.
"John Doe 42" is described as a white man with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He was heard speaking English in the video.
The FBI said it is possible that the man's appearance may have changed over the years.
Anyone with information should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.
