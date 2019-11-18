FBI asks for help finding Eugene bank robber with cleft chin

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – FBI officials in Oregon are working with Eugene police to identify a suspect they say robbed a bank last month.
The suspect, a woman, is white, in her mid-30s, and stands approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, according to authorities. She has a heavy build with a round face and cleft chin and may have bleach-blonde hair.
The robbery occurred Oct. 21 around 4:40 p.m. at the Oregon Community Credit Union in Eugene.
According to law enforcement, the woman walked into the branch off Chad Drive and demanded cash. Once she received an undisclosed amount of cash, she exited the bank and may have left the area in a silver pickup, possible a later-model Dodge 1500 double-cab, law enforcement says.
According to FBI officials, the woman at the time of the robbery was wearing a black or dark gray long-sleeve V-neck shirt or sweater with three buttons at the top, black pants with light-colored flowers or circles, tan shoes, and a dark gray or green beanie hat.
Officials say the woman was carrying a black purse with silver handles and was wearing sunglasses with purples lenses.
