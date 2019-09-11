PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The FBI is asking for help identifying a man they say may have critical information regarding the identity of a child in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
A video depicting the unknown man, John Doe 41, with a child and was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2018 and is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018 primarily in a bathroom, according to FBI – Oregon.
According to officials, John Doe 41 is black and likely between 18 and 20 years old. He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair, the FBI says.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or through the phone at 1-800-225-5324.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.