PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FBI's Portland Field Office is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in criminal activity during the May 29 riot in Portland.
The first set of people that the FBI would like help identifying are believed to have been near or inside the Multnomah County Justice Center, located at 1120 Southwest 3rd Avenue.
At around 11 p.m. on May 29, several people broke windows near the northwest corner of the Justice Center.
The FBI says about 30 people entered the secured office space through the broken windows. Some of those people then damaged computer equipment and officer furniture, damaged interior windows, and started fires inside the office.
The FBI is also asking for help identifying a person who was near the Chase Bank, located at 811 Southwest 6th Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m. on May 30.
Windows were broken on the east side of the bank and then someone intentionally started a fire at the bank, according to the FBI.
Anyone who has information about the individuals or either incident is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), call the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
