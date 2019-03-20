FBI asks for public’s help locating Oregon cold case rape suspect

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating an Oregon cold case rape suspect.
Jean Leonard Faure is now 54 years old. He was arrested in Roseburg in January 1998 after an attack on a woman known to him.
Faure fled prior to trial and has been wanted ever since. He faces charges of rape, sodomy and burglary out of Douglas County.
The FBI obtained a warrant for Faure in April 1998, making him a federal fugitive.
Faure was born in the Seychelles Islands, off the coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean. While in the U.S., he lived in Oregon and Hawaii.
Faure has family throughout the U.S., Canada and the Seychelles, according to the FBI. He may also travel to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
Faure is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scare near his left eye.
Investigators said he enjoys soccer and gambling. In the past, he has worked as a waiter and in the food service industry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office, the nearest American embassy or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
