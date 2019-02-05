BEND, OR (KPTV) - A man in central Oregon was arrested for threatening to kill a police chief and officers in Pennsylvania, according to the FBI.
Gregory Truchanowicz, 43, was arrested at his home in Bend on Monday.
Investigators said Truchanowicz sent an email to a police chief in Pennsylvania on Jan. 14 that said, in part, “It IS my job to kill you and any/all of your subordinates as I swore an oath to defend America from you, domestic enemies of the constitution. I must stand by this oath.”
A federal criminal complaint also alleges Truchanowicz submitted two online tips to the FBI in November 2018 stating that authorities in Pennsylvania had arranged for “skinhead gang members” to assault him, which caused him to flee that state.
In one online submission, the FBI reports Truchanowicz made a statement that it was his “duty as a professional soldier to kill them as leaders of terrorist organizations.”
Truchanowicz also wrote, “I’ve decided to declare civil war against police for their crimes,” according to the FBI.
Investigators said Truchanowicz attempted to purchase a gun in Oregon in November 2018, but the transaction failed because Pennsylvania law enforcement had a protective order in place prohibiting him from purchasing or possessing a firearm.
Truchanowicz reported to police that a “biker friend” had offered him a police-issued gun with the serial number ground off and a box of ammunition, according to the FBI.
Truchanowicz made his initial appearance in federal court in Eugene on Tuesday. He is facing the charge of sending a threatening communication.
The judge ordered him detained pending future court proceedings.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
