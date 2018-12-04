PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FBI is opening up about the way its Joint Terrorism Task Force works.
That's because there's some renewed debate from the Portland city council over Portland Police Bureau's involvement with the force.
Special agent in charge, Renn Cannon, invited members of the media to a round-table discussion to learn more about the FBI's role in local policing.
PPB is one of seven local agencies that are part of the joint terrorism task force.
That task force, he said, investigates threats of violence made either online or to someone directly, and just this year, has investigated close to 300 of those threats in this area.
One potential conflict with the city's policy is the task force's involvement in immigration.
State law prohibits local law enforcement from using resources to enforce immigration laws, and the FBI does have immigration authority.
Cannon, though, said cases the joint task force handles very rarely involve immigration.
“I want to make it clear that the role of the FBI is not to enforce immigration. There's other agencies that their mission is immigration enforcement. That's not the role of the FBI,” Cannon said.
In those cases that do involve immigration, cannon says local law enforcement officers are shielded from involvement.
Cannon also said the FBI does not automatically share information with ice.
One other thing that's come up recently, with the violence in downtown Portland, is how the FBI monitors far right groups like the proud boys and far left groups like Antifa.
Cannon said the FBI does not monitor affiliations, just individual people, and whether or not they pose a credible threat of committing violence.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler met with the FBI last month, and last week we asked him about the city's role in the joint terrorism task force.
“It would be my recommendation that we stay in the JTTF, but of course, that's a decision that I don't make alone, that's a decision that I make with my other colleagues on the Portland city council,” Wheeler said.
We reached out to Jo-Ann Hardesty, who has voiced concerns about the task force in the past, but we didn't hear back.
A spokesman for commissioner nick fish did say he continues to support the joint terrorism task force.
A spokesperson for commissioner Chloe Eudaly said she's still gathering information and hasn't taken a position just yet.
