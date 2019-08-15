BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on a child porn charge, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Thang Minh Van, of Corvallis, was released on pre-trial supervision after an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Eugene.
The arrest comes after Benton County deputies executed a search warrant at Van’s home in the 3900 block of Northwest Walnut Place in Corvallis July 3 and seized several computers and electronic devices. The search warrant was related to the alleged illegal distribution of child sexual abuse material over the internet, according to law enforcement.
FBI agents obtained a federal criminal complaint charging Van with distribution and possession of child pornography following a joint investigation with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Van was arrested without incident Tuesday and is due to appear in court again Oct. 9.
The Corvallis Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation with help from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
