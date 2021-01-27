(KPTV) - Thanks to help from the public, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman who may have information linked to an investigation.
On Wednesday, FBI - Oregon asked for help identifying the woman, who is being referred to as "Jane Doe 43."
The FBI believes the woman has critical information that pertains to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Video of the woman shown with a child was believed to have been created in Oct. 2019, according to the FBI.
On Thursday, the FBI said "Jane Doe 43" was identified and located in another state.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information can be released.
