PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FBI is investigating after threats were made against federal buildings in the Portland area.
The threats have forced the closure of two child development centers that are located inside federal buildings.
The Joyful Noise centers on Southwest 1st and Northeast 11th both share a building with different federal offices.
According to the US Bankruptcy Court's website, the Portland office will be closed Friday due to the "threat of violence" in the area.
The FBI said it is working to determine if the threats are credible.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324), to call the local FBI at 503-224-4181, or to submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.
