FBI: $10K reward in search for Vancouver woman accused of kidnapping daughter, fleeing to Mexico

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 in the search for a Vancouver woman accused of kidnapping her daughter and fleeing to Mexico.

Investigators said 21-year-old Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez abducted her then-4-year-old daughter during a court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall in October 2018.

Court documents state Lopez-Lopez has a history of abusing her daughter and causing bruising all over the body of Aranza Ochoa Lopez.

An Amber Alert was not immediately issued in Oregon or Washington because police said they did not have a vehicle description for Lopez-Lopez. After they confirmed she was in the stolen car in California, an Amber Alert was issued there, but it was later canceled after it was determined they were in Mexico.

Police said Lopez-Lopez conspired with a group of teens to rob a man of his car and credit cards as part of the abduction plan. Four people were subsequently arrested, but Lopez-Lopez remained on the loose.

Lopez-Lopez is facing charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and custodial interference.

Investigators believe she is living or traveling in Mexico with her boyfriend, Gabriel Garcia Santos, as well as Aranza.

On Friday, the FBI offered a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to the recovery of Aranza and the location, arrest and conviction of Lopez-Lopez.

Lopez-Lopez is described as 5 feet tall and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks fluent English and Spanish and may go by aliases of: Esmerlada Lopez-Lopez, Esmerelda Lopez-Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez and Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.

Investigators said she may display erratic behavior and should be considered a flight risk.

Aranza, at the time of her disappearance, was 3 feet 4 inches to 3 feet 6 inches tall, 40 to 42 pounds with blond or light brown hair. She has blue eyes and pierced ears. She is believed to now be 5 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Seattle field office at 206-622-0460. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov or at any FBI office.

