FBI: Model photographer with farm in Yamhill Co. is suspected serial sexual predator

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A professional photographer who owns a farm in rural Yamhill County is believed to be a serial sexual predator and investigators are working to identify additional victims, according to the FBI.
The FBI and the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office provided information Wednesday about 52-year-old Robert Arnold Koester.
Investigators said Koester is alleged to have sexually assaulted models he photographed nude, including models under the age of 18.
The FBI reports Koester – who also goes by the names Bert Kay, Rhake Winter and Qitooly – is suspected to have committed these criminal acts starting in 1994 and continuing through his initial arrest in Carlsbad, California in November 2018.
Suspected victims have been identified in multiple cities across the U.S., according to investigators. Koester worked as a professional photographer of models primarily on the West Coast.
At the time of his arrest, Koester was living in southern California, where he now faces 23 felony charges, including child sexual abuse and production of child pornography.
Koester was indicted by a Yamhill County grand jury on Jan. 30 on 32 felony counts involving four suspected victims, including one minor. The charges include first-degree rape, unlawful sexual penetration and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.
Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry said four victims have been identified who went to Koester’s 28-acre farm property in the Carlton area.
Berry said there is a “huge” amount of evidence to sort through, including photos and video.
There are suspected victims in the images who have not yet been identified, according to Berry.
The FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate and have created a central electronic system to collect information in an effort to identify all potential victims.
Anyone with information – including victims, people with information about possible victims or others who went to Koester's farm – is asked to contact the FBI via a confidential online form.
Victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal or state law. More information is available at fbi.gov/modelcase.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
