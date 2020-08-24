PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The threat against federal buildings in Portland last week was not credible, according to the FBI.
On Friday, the FBI confirmed an investigation into a threat. No specific details were released about the threat.
As a result, federal buildings were closed, some businesses shut down for the day and the city of Portland advised employees to leave the downtown area Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”
On Monday, the FBI reported that investigators had not developed information that the reported threat against federal buildings was credible.
The FBI investigation took place as continuing protests have taken place in Portland, many near the Justice Center downtown, with numerous demonstrations being declared riots by law enforcement.
Even thought last week’s threat was deemed not credible, the FBI continues to ask anyone with information about potential threats to contact the nearest FBI office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
