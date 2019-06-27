PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, the FBI in Oregon, Portland police and local faith leaders announced a training program set for this weekend.
It's for faith leaders to learn about what security measures to take and help prevent deadly attacks like one seen at houses of worship across the country.
That training will take place at the Congregation Neveh Shalom in southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon.
FOX 12 is told the group behind the training has reached out to some 800 faith groups around the metro area.
This all comes as in the wake of several deadly attacks on places of worship in the U.S like the shooting at a synagogue north of San Diego last April.
That shooting left one person dead and two others injured.
Now Portland-area local, state and federal law enforcement will be holding a special training for congregation leaders and their security teams.
They stress that it will be important to build community partnerships and well as address how to handle different situations.
Thursday, the FBI special agent in charge for Oregon said it’s going to take a team to put a stop to this kind of violence.
“Here in Oregon that means insuring that every person can live, work and worship freely and without fear. So that kind of public safety is a team sport no one agency can achieve that kind of public safety by itself,” FBI Special Agent Renn Cannon said.
We also heard from Reverend Markel Hutchins Wednesday. He's behind the program one cop.
The goal is be proactive in addressing tensions around police-involved incidents as well as ongoing crime and violence.
“So in this hour we must not wait until a situation unfolds, or until chief we have some credible threat we've got to prepare now,” Rev. Markel Hutchins said.
The training for faith leaders and security will happen this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. At Neveh Shalom in Portland.
