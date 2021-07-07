PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FBI, working with the Portland Police Bureau, is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Evelin Navarro-Barajas.
The FBI says on June 18, 2020, Navarro-Barajas spent the afternoon at the river. That evening, she and a group of friends that included children gathered in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Just before midnight, the FBI says a vehicle stopped on the street near the parking lot, a suspect or suspects exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the group.
Navarro-Barajas, 23, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A friend was also shot and survived.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau, in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon…
According to the FBI, evidence suggests this was a gang-motivated shooting, however, there is no indication that Navarro-Barajas and her friends were gang-affiliated.
The FBI's $15,000 reward is in addition to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon reward of $2,500. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181, at 800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
