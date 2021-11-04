PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a June 2020 shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead in northeast Portland.

On June 11, 2020, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue on the report of gunfire. Officers arrived to the scene and found 28-year-old De'annzello McDonald down on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the FBI, surveillance video showed McDonald walking up a flight of stairs with two men. A fourth man ran towards them and then ran away holding something in his right hand.

Investigators believe the suspect to be a Black man in his mid 20s, average height to 6 feet tall, with a thin frame and possibly braided hair. He was wearing a light, multi-colored jacket, dark or black pants, and a light-colored hat at the time of the shooting. The FBI says the suspect was seen getting into a blue or gray Ford Crown Victoria sedan.

Anyone who has information about the suspect, witnessed any part of what happened, or has video of anything that happened prior to, during, or after the shooting, is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.

