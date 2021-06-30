WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation on June 21.
Warm Springs emergency crews responded to the fire at 8:41 pm. The fire burned approximately 42 acres of brush and grass on the Fish Hatchery Grade between mile posts 13 and 14 on Highway 3. Investigators believe the fire was human caused.
The FBI and the Warm Springs Police Department are asking that anyone with information about this fire to contact law enforcement. The FBI can be reached in Bend at (541) 389-1202 or in Portland at (503) 224-4181. WSPD can be reached at (541) 553-2202. Information may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
(1) comment
the cigarette did it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.