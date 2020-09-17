FBI offers $10K reward in deadly Warm Springs arson case; home set on fire in May

WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that solves a deadly arson investigation in Warm Springs.
Emergency crews responded to the 1700 block of Foster Street at 11:05 p.m. May 17. Officers arriving at the scene said flames were shooting 15 feet out of the front living room window.
Officers pulled two victims from the home. One of them, 77-year-old Lamont Brown, died from his injuries.
The second person sustained critical injuries. A third person was able to get out on her own, but she also suffered serious burn injuries.
A fourth person in the home escaped without injury.
Investigators determined the fire was arson. No other details were released about a possible motive or suspect information.
Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 twenty-four hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-3272. Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov
