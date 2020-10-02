WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in an unsolved murder investigation.
The body of Gunner Bailey, 31, was found 50 feet off Tenino Road on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on March 17, 2019.
Investigators said he was shot and killed.
The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are jointly investigating the case.
On Friday, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Bailey’s death.
Investigators are also seeking information about the circumstances surrounding Bailey’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at 541-389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 24 hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-3272. Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
