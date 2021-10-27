PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible in the 2020 death of a Portland Uber driver.

The reward for information in the death of Dhulfiqar Kareem Mseer is in addition to the still-standing reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers of Oregon who are also seeking answers.

Mseer, 23, was working as an Uber driver Dec. 11 when shortly before midnight, he arrived in the area of northeast Stafford Street and northeast 11th Avenue in Portland to pick up a passenger. Mseer was then shot by multiple subjects who fired approximately 70 rounds. He died several days later.

Following the shooting, witnesses say the subjects got into two cars before leaving the area. One of the cars is believed to be a VW Eos. Shell casings recovered at the scene have been matched to casings found at other gang-involved shootings in the area.

“Day after day we see a rising tide of indiscriminate violence -- much of it against innocent people just trying to go to work and come back home to their families safely. People in our community should be able to live their lives free of the fear of bullets and bloodshed,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. “Mr. Mseer’s family should be able to go forward knowing that his shooters won’t go on to harm others.”

If anyone has information, the FBI asks they contact Portland Police Bureau by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or to contact the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.