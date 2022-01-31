PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The FBI of Oregon is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the 2020 death of an Uber Eats driver.

The FBI of Oregon said at about 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020, Kelley Marie Smith, 53, was with her husband delivering meals for Uber Eats. While the two were driving near Dawson Park in North Portland, multiple shots hit their car killing Smith.

Investigators later found a large amount of shell casings from various types of guns and came to speculate Smith had been an unintended victim.

“Mrs. Smith wasn’t anyone’s target, and she didn’t deserve to die that night. We just passed the one-year anniversary of her killing. Her family doesn’t deserve to live with the daily trauma of knowing that the shooters are still on the streets. Now is the time to be brave and step forward with information,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI of Oregon Kieran L. Ramsey.

In addition to the $15,000 reward for information, the Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering $2,500 for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.