PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the downtown Portland shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and six others injured.

Just after 2 a.m., on July 17, officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue. Officers arrived and found seven people wounded by gunfire.

One of the victims, 18-year-old Makayla Maree Harris, died after being taken to an area hospital. The FBI believes Harris was an unintended target in the gang-related shooting.

"Innocent people pay a heavy price when violent criminal gangs battle on our streets. Those clashes – facilitated by the constant buying, selling, trading, and stealing of weapons – have helped to drive the homicide rate in Portland to record highs," said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. "Despite this, law enforcement often finds that those who have information about these cases are reluctant to come forward. Whether it is distrust of law enforcement or fear of retaliation, the result is the same - the killings continue. We need help to stop this cycle of violence, and we ask anyone with information to find the will to come forward."

According to the FBI, the suspects fired from a car before fleeing the scene. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time. The FBI said it is believed that many potential witnesses ran off after the shooting and may not have provided information to investigators.

On Thursday, the FBI released a statement from Harris' mother, Felicia Martinez, that said:

"Makayla Harris was senselessly taken away from me and her family on July 17, 2021. I send love and comfort to all the victims and their families who were also affected by this tragic night. Makayla was beautiful, happy and recently graduated from high school. To the community, my family and I are asking for continued privacy as we are grieving the loss of our beautiful Makayla. I am also asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with the detectives to help solve this senseless tragedy. I know someone out there knows who did this, please do the right thing and help hold the person or persons accountable for their actions. We deserve closure and Makayla who had her innocent life taken deserves justice. I will not stop seeking justice for my baby girl Makayla Maree Harris. To the coward that took my baby from me, you will pay for what you did because I will not lay down, and I will never stop fighting for my baby girl."

The FBI is asking anyone with information, witnessed any part of what happened, or has video of anything that happened prior to, during or after the shooting, to contact the Portland Police Bureau by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.