LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – The FBI is searching for an Oregon man wanted for the attempted murder of a Lincoln City police officer in 2011.
Agents say David Durham shot Officer Steven Dodds several times during a traffic stop and fired at other officers during a chase before ditching his SUV in Waldport.
Durham hasn’t been seen since, but authorities say he was renting a home on Sauvie Island at the time. Neighbors say he regularly dressed in military gear and used guns.
Agents say Durham has survival skills and may have traveled to the Caribbean and Thailand. They say he was wearing full green camouflage at the time of his disappearance, as well as tan or dark boots and a dark-colored beret.
The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Durham’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, by submitting a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or by calling the nearest FBI office.
