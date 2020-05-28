HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon woman turned herself into U.S. Marshals on Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $22,000 in checks payable from a dental practice in Hood River, according to FBI officials.
Andrea D. Jacobs, 49, turned herself in on an outstanding warrant for bank fraud. She stole checks payable to the dental practice worth more than $22,000 between August and October 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Jacobs worked as a contractor for the clinic until she was terminated in May.
Jacobs made her initial appearance in court in Portland on Thursday. The judged order that she be detained pending a continued hearing on the government’s motion to revoke her pretrial release in an older case against her, authorities said.
FBI and IRS-Criminal Investigation Division agents continue to work the case.
According to the FBI, Jacobs is already scheduled to go to trial in August 2020 on a separate indictment charging her with similar behavior at a medical practice in La Grande. The 2018 indictment spells out 15 charges, including: four counts of wire fraud, five counts of filing of false income tax returns, four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false income tax returns, one count of false impersonation of a U.S. Government employee, and one count of aggravated identity theft.
