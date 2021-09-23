(KPTV) - It has been seven years since a student killed a fellow student and wounded a teacher at Reynolds High School in Troutdale. Those kind of situations are rare in Oregon, but there is a team involving federal, state and local officials working to stop them before they happen.

Whether at a school or a shopping center, the threat assessment teams say the bystander is the key to helping prevent an attack.

Six years ago, a gunman opened fire in a classroom at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, killing eight students and a teacher and wound nine others before a shootout with officers. The gunman then took his own life.

The FBI, along with Oregon State Police, are working to train and support threat assessment teams throughout the state. The goal is to identify and disrupt anyone planning an act of violence, be it a child at school to an adult at a business. They say everyone in the community can in essence be "part of the team" by being observant and then report concerning behaviors.

"Often these individuals make comments of how they're feeling and we call that leakage. They're leaking their intent," said Damara Gonzalez, Special Agent with FBI Portland. "We know people feel hesitant to report. We talk ourselves out of this as a society but the research shows we shouldn't be taking this at face value."

The agents and police say there is no one single indicator that someone may act out or is planning violence, and they say their intent is not a rush to put people in jail, but rather to stop harm and get them help. They say it's always better to say something and have it be nothing, then to not report what you see and someone gets hurt of killed.