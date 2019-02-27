JEFFERSON, OR (KPTV) - The FBI released surveillance images of a Marion County bank robber and a “car of interest” spotted near the scene.
A man walked into the Umpqua Bank on the 100 block of South Main Street in Jefferson on Feb. 5, displayed a weapon and demanded cash from three tellers.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 160 to 200 pounds.
He was wearing a hooded black and light blue two-toned raingear-type top with light-colored pants tucked into black rubber over-boots and a black full-face covering. The suspect wore a black ski glove on his left hand and carried a blue bag.
The robber had a pistol that was covered in a plastic bag.
A gray Mazda four-door car with a spoiler on the back was seen before and after the robbery driving through downtown Jefferson and on Highway 99E.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI in Salem at 503-362-6601, in Portland at 503-224-4181 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8079.
