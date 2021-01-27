(KPTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Oregon is asking for the public's help identifying an unknown woman who may have information linked to an investigation.
The FBI said the woman, who is being referred to as "Jane Doe 43", may have critical information that pertains to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Video of the unidentified woman shown with a child was believed to have been created in Oct. 2019, according to the FBI.
The woman is described as white with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video.
The FBI says there is no specific indication that the woman has ties to Oregon, but given the nature of the investigation, they are releasing the information and photos nationally in hopes of locating her.
Anyone with information about "Jane Doe 43" should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.
