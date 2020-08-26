PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The special agent in charge of the FBI in Portland is asking community members for tips on crimes related to ongoing violence in the city.
Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon on Wednesday said he has made the decision to put more resources toward investigating violent crimes related to Portland riots in an effort to help departments that are stretched thin. Cannon said he wants to be clear that the FBI’s mission is to investigate crimes in order to protect the community and uphold the constitution.
“We don't investigate based on ideology or First Amendment protected activity,” Cannon said. “But we do investigate violent crime and that's what we're going to be doing more of.”
Cannon said he will be directing more resources from Portland’s FBI to help investigate violence crimes related to recent riots in Portland–and now, the FBI is asking for any tips on recent crimes.
"We're putting some more resources into these crimes that are being leveled in the city towards law enforcement officers, towards county and city facilities, because they're starting to have this accumulative effect that's affecting public safety,” Cannon said.
Cannon clarified that the FBI is not policing the streets of Portland.
“We don't do public safety, public order the security piece is not our piece,” Cannon said. “We're investigators, so that's what we're focusing in on.”
FOX 12 on Wednesday asked Cannon if the mask mandate makes it more difficult to investigate crimes.
“I'd say that in these types of situations where, you know, you're looking at surveillance video of somebody who's done a crime, that's where bank robbers have a tendency to wear masks because it makes it harder to identify who robbed the bank,” Cannon said. “So absolutely, in a situation where somebody's done an assault or done some other violent crime, if they have a mask on, it's harder to identify who they are.”
FOX 12 on Wednesday also asked Cannon what it’s like to work in federal law enforcement right now.
“Change is hard, this is a time of change, and so that's stressful, as everybody knows, any time you're going through a period of change, it's stressful,” Cannon said. “And I hope that we can make positive improvements to, like I said, that bring public safety into the 21st century as well as possible.”
Cannon said due to privacy rights, the FBI will not release data regarding the number of crimes it is investigating related to riots in Portland.
Anyone with information regarding recent crimes can submit that information online here.
(2) comments
this is good .. however the we are investigating but we are not going to tell you how much we are investigating .. hmmmm
I'm sure that spineless Ted will allow the Police Bureau members to cooperate and fully share any information that they have with the Feds. Of course he will... (Not)...
