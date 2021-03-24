FBI: Two men arrested in Oregon for role in U.S. Capitol riot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FBI agents arrested two men in Oregon for their role in the U.S. Capitol riot in January, the FBI reported Wednesday.
Matthew Klein, 24, was arrested in Sherwood, while Jonathanpeter Klein, 21, was arrested near Heppner. Their charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct, according to the FBI.
Both made federal court appearances in Oregon on Tuesday. Their cases are now being transferred to Washington D.C. for further court proceedings. No further details were immediately released by the FBI.
The FBI said an image of the Kleins was one of hundreds posted online by the FBI seeking information on suspects accused of storming the U.S. Capitol in January to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/EXdFSVKqOR to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/I7CHwzLxRV. pic.twitter.com/MfQgikvCyJ— FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) February 16, 2021
Anyone in Oregon with info about people who took part in the violence at the Capitol is asked to contact the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit online at http://tips.fbi.gov.
(1) comment
Idiots. 🤣
