PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Washington man is facing charges after the Federal Bureau of Investigation says he caused a disturbance on an LA-bound flight and forced the pilot to land at Portland International Airport.
The FBI says Douglas B. Smyser, 21, of Bonney Lake, is facing charges including state crimes of menacing and disorderly conduct after he interfered with the flight crew on Compass Air flight 6054 on Feb. 13 and engaged in disturbing behavior.
The flight out left the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was bound for Los Angeles, but was diverted to Portland just before 8 p.m., the FBI says.
Witnesses and crew members report in a federal criminal complaint that there were multiple incidents that occurred between the time the plane left Seattle and when it landed in Portland.
The captain in the complaint says crew members were afraid Smyser might rush the cockpit.
According to the complaint, reported incidents involved Smyser throwing his backpack in the aisle and claiming it wasn’t his, his refusal to stay in his seat, and his pacing the aisle with several attempts to move towards the front of the plane.
A crew member said at one point Smyser told her that “someone has a gun in the back row of this plane”.
As the plane was approaching Portland for landing, a passenger helped return Smyser to his seat and used his body weight to block Smyser from leaving until Port officers took him into custody, the FBI says.
Port officers Wednesday night charged Smyser with state crimes of menacing and disorderly conduct; on Thursday, the FBI filed the federal criminal complaint charging him with interference with a flight crew.
Smyser is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon in Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.